Alan Wake Remastered Gets First Screenshots - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 248 Views
The first set of screenshots for the recently announced Alan Wake Remastered have been posted on listing for the game on Amazon.co.uk.
Alan Wake Remastered will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store this fall.
View the screenshots below:
View the box art below:
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Weren't there supposed to be next gen enhancements? Looks exactly like the 360 version with higher res. Character model doesn't look updated as well.
Yeah, that is disappointing after the rumors of them moving it to the Quantum Break/Control North Light Engine and adding next-gen enhancements, this pretty much just looks like the original 360 game running at higher resolution. This game needed ray tracing, upgraded textures, upgraded character models, and more.