PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Launch Sales Comparison Through Week 42

This weekly mini-series compares the aligned launch sales of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

It should be noted the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S had a worldwide launch, while the PlayStation 5 launch was split over the course of two weeks. Also, the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched during the holidays in November 2020.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Global:

Switch: 11,297,699 PS5: 11,252,518 XSX|S: 6,930,831

Through the first 42 weeks available worldwide the Nintendo Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 45,181 units and is 4.37 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 4.32 million units.

The Switch has sold 11.30 million in 42 weeks worldwide, while the PS5 sold 11.25 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 6.93 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 42 weeks, the Switch currently leads. The Switch has a 38.3 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 38.2 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 23.5 percent.

The Switch this week surpassed the PS5.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch US:

Switch: 4,359,081 PS5: 4,143,028 XSX|S: 3,302,552

Through the first 42 weeks available in the US the Nintendo Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5and Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 0.22 million units and is 1.06 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 0.84 million units.

The Switch has sold 4.36 million in 42 weeks in the US, while the PS5 sold 4.14 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 3.30 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 42 weeks, the Switch currently leads. The Switch has a 36.9 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 35.1 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 28.0 percent.

The Switch this week surpassed the PS5.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Europe (41 weeks):

PS5: 4,138,151 Switch: 2,674,089 XSX|S: 2,073,456

The PlayStation 5 has been available for one week less than the Xbox Series X|S in Europe. After 41 weeks the PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 1.46 million units and is 2.06 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 0.60 million units.

The PS5 has sold 4.14 million in 41 weeks in Europe, while the Switch sold 2.67 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 2.07 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 41 weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 46.6 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 30.1 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 23.3 percent.

The Switch didn't reach current PS5 sales until week 59.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Japan:

Switch: 2,916,327 PS5: 999,458 XSX|S: 84,946

Through the first 42 weeks available in Japan the Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S by a wide margin. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 1.92 million units and is 2.83 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 0.91 million units.

The Switch has sold 2.92 million units in 42 weeks in Japan, while the PS5 has sold 1.00 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S 0.08 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 42 weeks, the Switch currently leads. The Switch has a 72.9 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 25.0 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 2.1 percent.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

