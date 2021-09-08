Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2 Announced for Switch and PC - News

posted 5 hours ago

NIS America has announced Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2 for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It will launch in spring 2022.

The collection includes Makai Kingdom: Reclaimed and Rebound and ZHP: Unlosing Ranger vs. Darkdeath Evilman.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the collection:

NIS Classics strikes again with Vol. 2, dood!

Makai Kingdom: Reclaimed and Rebound centers around Lord Zetta, a master of tactical warfare, and his pursuit to invade and reclaim the Netherworld‒as a book. Using cunning strategies, ultra-powerful magic, and a vast range of crazy deadly weapons, Lord Zetta aims to take control of his enemies’ lands. Using a feature unique to this battle system, you can summon your army via the INVITE system to do your bidding on the battlefield and dominate your foes!

When your thirst for new lands is quenched, ZHP: Unlosing Ranger vs. Darkdeath Evilman will have you coming back for more with the ultimate character customization system allowing you to make your character your own from the toes to the nose, dood! Custom-made to kick enemies to the curb, your character will also establish a base and work their way through a myriad of maps, each randomly generated and all part of your own unique story!

Key Features:

Back After 10-Plus Years, Dood! – Two action-packed RPG classics are making their first explosive entrances since their decade-plus debuts! Experience Makai Kingdom: Reclaimed and Rebound (now with new content, dood!) and ZHP: Unlosing Ranger vs. Darkdeath Evilman on modern platforms for the first time in over 10 years, with English and Japanese audio!

– Two action-packed RPG classics are making their first explosive entrances since their decade-plus debuts! Experience Makai Kingdom: Reclaimed and Rebound (now with new content, dood!) and ZHP: Unlosing Ranger vs. Darkdeath Evilman on modern platforms for the first time in over 10 years, with English and Japanese audio! Zetta… But Betta! – In Makai Kingdom: Reclaimed and Rebound, Lord Zetta, master of tactical warfare, aims to invade and reclaim the Netherworld—as a book! Utilize clever strategies and powerful magic, along with deadly weapons ranging from broadswords to rocket launchers to take control of your enemies’ land. Also, summon your army through the INVITE system, tear up the battlefield with new characters, and dive into Petta Mode for a whole new story.

– In Makai Kingdom: Reclaimed and Rebound, Lord Zetta, master of tactical warfare, aims to invade and reclaim the Netherworld—as a book! Utilize clever strategies and powerful magic, along with deadly weapons ranging from broadswords to rocket launchers to take control of your enemies’ land. Also, summon your army through the INVITE system, tear up the battlefield with new characters, and dive into Petta Mode for a whole new story. Build-a-Ranger – In ZHP: Unlosing Ranger vs. Darkdeath Evilman, your character is custom-made to kick as—many enemies to the curb as you want! Use the deep customization system to outfit your ranger from head to toe, establish your own base, and fight your way through an array of randomly-generated maps to forge your own heroic story.

