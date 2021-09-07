Aeterna Noctis Arrives December 15 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Developer Aeternum Game Studios announced the 2D hand-drawn Metroidvania game, Aeterna Noctis, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on December 15 for $29.99 / €29.99.

Aeterna Noctis is a 2D hand-drawn Metroidvania supported by PlayStation Spain as part of their program PlayStation Alianzas. It tells the story of the King of Darkness and his never-ending crusade against the Queen of Light for the throne of Aeterna. Long time ago, both leaders were cursed with the gift of immortality and sentenced to fight each other until the end of days.

Players will experience this never-ending conflict through 16 challenging levels, each one chock full of dangers, each zone more different from the rest—including more than 100 different enemies, over 20 powerful bosses, and dozens of challenging puzzles.

Key Features:

Experience a Metroidvania with a challenging difficulty. Easy to learn, but hard to master as you gain experience and unlock new skills.

Explore the mysterious lands of Aeterna in a non-linear way. You are always the one to choose your next challenge. All the levels are designed to fully exploit the movement skills of the characters, opening multiple ways to overcome each challenge.

Enjoy a clean and fluid gameplay designed and polished to achieve a system that responds to 100% of the actions regardless of the speed and conditions in which they are executed.

Immerse in a deep and beautiful story. Aeterna Noctis is not just about platforms! As a proud son of the Metroidvania genre, it is also filled with fast-paced action, epic moments, and unexpected twists that will captivate even the most experienced of players.

