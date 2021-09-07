Far Cry 3 is Available for Free on PC - News

/ 320 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Ubisoft is giving away the PC version of Far Cry 3 for free. You can get your free copy of the game by going to Ubisoft website here and logging into your Ubisoft Connect account and choosing the "Ubisoft Connect PC" logo towards the bottom of the page.

Far Cry 3 will remain free until Saturday, September 11 at 2:30 am ET. Once you have redeemed the game it will remain in your Ubisoft Connect library, even once the deadline has passed.

"Far Cry 3 is an open world first-person shooter set on an island unlike any other," reads the description to the game on the Ubisoft website page for the free download. "A place where heavily armed warlords traffic in slaves. Where outsiders are hunted for ransom. And as you embark on a desperate quest to rescue your friends, you realise that the only way to escape this darkness ... is to embrace it."

The next entry in the Far Cry series, Far Cry 6, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 7, 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles