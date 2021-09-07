WitchSpring3 Re:Fine – The Story of Eirudy Headed to PC in Q4 2021 - News

/ 353 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher G Choice and developers IKINAGAMES and Kiwi Walks announced the witch training RPG, WitchSpring3 Re:Fine – The Story of Eirudy, will launch for PC via Steam in Q4 2021.

The game first launched for the Nintendo Switch in Japan in December 2020 and in the west in August 2021.

View the Steam trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Eirudy is a lonely witch living in seclusion deep within the forest after escaping the witch hunt by the army and other daring souls. Her silent dolls are the only friends she has. However, one day she unexpectedly meets a young adventurer named Adrian. From that day, Eirudy’s life changes as she is thrown into the tide that determines the fate of deities and human.

The player’s choice they make for Eirudy holds huge impact in her adventure. Eirudy’s fate will vastly change depending on the choice, and will lead to a completely different climax.

Key Features:

Take Control of the Protagonist, Eirudy – Only having one character to control, it helps the player to easily immerse into the story. The title deliberately removes the tedious aspects such as team building and other multiplayer features like guild forming and social communication.

– Only having one character to control, it helps the player to easily immerse into the story. The title deliberately removes the tedious aspects such as team building and other multiplayer features like guild forming and social communication. Growth System Without Battle – Eirudy grows by training, researching, and using items, so even those who don’t like to fight a lot of battles can enjoy the game.

– Eirudy grows by training, researching, and using items, so even those who don’t like to fight a lot of battles can enjoy the game. Traditional Turn-Based Battles – The title utilizes traditional turn based battle, allowing players to choose from “Attack with Weapon,” “Items,” “Spell,” and “Summon Doll.” Although it uses a traditional game system, it also allows flexibility of players to try out various tactical decision.

– The title utilizes traditional turn based battle, allowing players to choose from “Attack with Weapon,” “Items,” “Spell,” and “Summon Doll.” Although it uses a traditional game system, it also allows flexibility of players to try out various tactical decision. “Summon Dolls” System – “Summon Dolls” is a new concept in the series. Eirudy, the lonely witch, can collect life force during her adventure, and give it to her doll for summoning. Summoned dolls will aid Eirudy both in battle and in field. Each doll come with unique traits to provide variety of support. Dolls come in various sizes and shapes, some dolls are humanoid, while others are animal like. With numerous types to dolls to obtain, it is surely something to collect.

– “Summon Dolls” is a new concept in the series. Eirudy, the lonely witch, can collect life force during her adventure, and give it to her doll for summoning. Summoned dolls will aid Eirudy both in battle and in field. Each doll come with unique traits to provide variety of support. Dolls come in various sizes and shapes, some dolls are humanoid, while others are animal like. With numerous types to dolls to obtain, it is surely something to collect. Famous Voice Talents Immerse Players into the Story – Marika Kohno, Hirofumi Nojima, Hisayoshi Suganuma, Yasunori Masutani, Ayaka Atsuchi, Karin Takahashi, Naomi Ozora, Shiori Mikami, Koichi Gomi, Maki Tsuruta, Takahiro Yoshimizu, Daisuke Kishio, Kouta Nemoto, Shuki Imagawa, Nao Katagai, Futa Inaba, and Sho Fujisawa.

What is the Witch Spring series?

App title developed by an indies studio, Kiwi Walks. Since the release of the first title in 2015, the series has grown to releasing the fourth title late last year. The story is about a deity girl who is feared by many as a witch. This game follows the series’ genre of witch training RPG, recording more than 1.7 million downloads, despite being a paid app.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles