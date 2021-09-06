Tripwire President John Gibson Steps Down Following Anti-Abortion Statement - News

Tripwire Interactive in a statement announced John Gibson has stepped down as the CEO of the company following a tweet in support for the US Supreme Court's decision to not block a new Texas law that bans abortions for most women after six weeks. The Heartbeat Act includes a "a private civil right of action," which means any Texas citizen has the right to sue anyone involved in an abortion for up to $10,000.

Gibson faced criticism for the tweet with some developers, including Shipwright Studios, who have worked with Tripwire in the past saying they will never work with them again.

Tripwire Interactive co-founding member and current Vice President Alan Wilson will take over as interim CEO. He has been with the company since it was formed in 2005.

"The comments given by John Gibson are of his own opinion, and do not reflect those of Tripwire Interactive as a company," reads a statement from Tripwire Interactive.

"His comments disregarded the values of our whole team, our partners and much of our broader community. Our leadership team at Tripwire are deeply sorry and are unified in our commitment to take swift action and to foster a more positive environment.



"Effective immediately, John Gibson has stepped down as CEO of Tripwire Interactive. Co-founding member and current Vice President, Alan Wilson, will take over as interim CEO. Alan has been with the company since its formation in 2005 and is an active lead in both the studio’s business and developmental affairs.

"Alan will work with the rest of the Tripwire leadership team to take steps with employees and partners to address their concerns including executing a company-wide town hall meeting and promoting open dialogue with Tripwire leadership and all employees. His understanding of both the company’s culture and the creative vision of our games will carry the team through this transition, with full support from the other Tripwire leaders."

