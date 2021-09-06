Tripwire President John Gibson Steps Down Following Anti-Abortion Statement - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 491 Views
Tripwire Interactive in a statement announced John Gibson has stepped down as the CEO of the company following a tweet in support for the US Supreme Court's decision to not block a new Texas law that bans abortions for most women after six weeks. The Heartbeat Act includes a "a private civil right of action," which means any Texas citizen has the right to sue anyone involved in an abortion for up to $10,000.
Gibson faced criticism for the tweet with some developers, including Shipwright Studios, who have worked with Tripwire in the past saying they will never work with them again.
Tripwire Interactive co-founding member and current Vice President Alan Wilson will take over as interim CEO. He has been with the company since it was formed in 2005.
"The comments given by John Gibson are of his own opinion, and do not reflect those of Tripwire Interactive as a company," reads a statement from Tripwire Interactive.
"His comments disregarded the values of our whole team, our partners and much of our broader community. Our leadership team at Tripwire are deeply sorry and are unified in our commitment to take swift action and to foster a more positive environment.
"Effective immediately, John Gibson has stepped down as CEO of Tripwire Interactive. Co-founding member and current Vice President, Alan Wilson, will take over as interim CEO. Alan has been with the company since its formation in 2005 and is an active lead in both the studio’s business and developmental affairs.
"Alan will work with the rest of the Tripwire leadership team to take steps with employees and partners to address their concerns including executing a company-wide town hall meeting and promoting open dialogue with Tripwire leadership and all employees. His understanding of both the company’s culture and the creative vision of our games will carry the team through this transition, with full support from the other Tripwire leaders."
The inability to separate the professional sphere from the personal sphere is going to end up tearing us appart. Being unable to express any opinion (regardless of the side of the argument and regardless of how uncomfortable it is) out of fear of professional consequence will end up with everyone being too afaid of commenting on anything. That's not a healthy way to have a discussion.
Welp, won't be buying anymore games from them.
Same. I don't typically resort to boycotts but I'm tired of all this bs. I enjoyed Maneater, but if there is a sequel I won't be playing it now. It's wrong to fire somebody for their personal beliefs posted on their personal twitter account.
And to all of those who are inevitably going to downvote me, I ask you this preemptively: If the shoe was on the other foot, if a gaming CEO had publicly stated that he was against the Texas Abortion law, and then was subsequently attacked on twitter and fired by his own board of directors, would you be ok with it? I very much doubt that you would.
Regrettably, I can upvote you just once. Your example really shows the dangers in such behaviour.
So... you want to boycott a company because you dislike the Board of Directors and their positions, regardless of whether or not that impacts the quality of their games...
And you wonder why the Board of Directors would want to get rid of a CEO for his positions when they have no impact on the quality of their games?
I don't get it. What does this have to do with his job?
You see how literally a post ago you praised Shikamaru for boycotting their company for his objection to their political stance? Likewise, people, apparently many more, wanted to boycott/not work with the company because of his stance.
When that happens companies lose $$$$$. That's what it has to do with his job. Part of his job is not doing things that cost the company $$$$. Investors don't like losing $$$$$. Investors will apply pressure to get a new CEO who won't cost them $$$$$. Old CEO will step down to save face.