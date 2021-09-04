Alan Wake Remastered Listed for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One, October 5 Release Date - News

Alan Wake Remastered has been listed on Rakuten Taiwan for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One with an October 5 release date. The listings were spotted by Twitter user Wario 64.

Senior Analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad added Alan Wake Remastered will be announced next week.

It is possible it will be unveiled at the PlayStation Showcase 2021, which is set to take place on Thursday, September 9 at 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET / 9:00 pm BST. You can watch live on YouTube and Twitch.

Will be announced next week — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 4, 2021

