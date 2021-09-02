Thunderful Group Acquires Stage Clear Studios - News

Thunderful Group has announced it has acquired Madrid, Spain-based developer Stage Clear Studios in a deal worth up to €2.5 million.

Stage Clear Studios under Thunderful Group will continue to develop and grow its studio. The developer currently has 40 employees and has experience in full-scale development and porting.

"The acquisition of Stage Clear Studios is fully in line with our strategy to grow our Games segment and the Group as a whole," said Thunderful Group CEO Brjann Sigurgeirsson. "Stage Clear Studios has established itself as a talented and reliable development studio with a reputation of delivering great products on time and on budget."

Stage Clear Studios managing director Daniel Santos Fonseca added, "In Spain we say that in life there are certain trains that you have to catch—and the opportunity to be part of the Thurderful Group was an unmissable train! When I met the Thunderful management team and heard about their plans, I knew we had to be a part of it. We are proud and excited to start this new adventure with the Thunderful Group."

