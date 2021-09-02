Smelter Out Now for PS5 - News

Publisher Dangen Entertainment and developer X Plus Company have released the action strategy game, Smelter, for the PlayStation 5 via the PlayStation Store. PS4 owners can upgrade to the next-generation version for free.

The game first launched for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, GOG, Humble Store, and itch.io on April 22.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

You are Eve, fresh out of Eden and armed with a living suit of armor. Explore a dangerous new world, battle its bizarre denizens and expand your empire in a desperate journey to find Adam.

Smelter is a strategy, action-platformer combo inspired by classics from the 16-bit era. Lead Smelter and his faithful Zirm forces by expanding Smelter’s territory across the Rumbly Lands in top-down strategy levels, then dive into thrilling side-scrolling action stages after annexing key locations. Build, attack and advance your army — unlock, upgrade and unleash elemental action skills against vicious enemies, perilous environments and dangerous bosses. Release the power of Smelter!

After the untimely destruction of the Garden, Eve finds herself in an unfamiliar world with her beloved Adam nowhere to be found. In her search for Adam, she encounters Smelter, an unusually over-confident, winged creature with the powerful ability to transform and fuse with others, giving them incredible powers.

Offering his apparently “invaluable” assistance, Smelter transforms and fuses with Eve. They depart on a journey to the treacherous Rumbly Lands. There, they expand Smelter’s territory, allowing them to reach further into the various domains to find out what happened to her Adam, hoping to find him in one piece and find a way back home to their peaceful lives…

Key Features:

Hybrid gameplay that combines fast-paced platforming with top-down strategy.

Explore incredible, diverse worlds ranging from the hellish to the beautiful.

Master three skill sets, complete with over 40 upgrades obtainable through multiple challenges, allowing for varied combat, movement and defense tactics.

Fire up the “Smelt” ability, which can be used both in combat and on objects to navigate through difficult terrain.

Open a can of whoop ass on challenging 2D action levels, enemies, and bosses with their own back stories!

Expand your empire across a variety of regions, utilizing a variety of building types, upgrades, and units.

Uncover a multitude of secrets, including powerful hidden upgrades and hard-as-nails trial levels.

Meet a cast of characters with personalities ranging from the eccentric to the completely insane.

Rock out to a killer soundtrack combining synth and guitar, featuring music by Evader, and opening and ending theme by Manami Matsumae (Mega Man, Shovel Knight).

