Beyond a Steel Sky Arrives November 30 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

Publisher Microids and developer Revolution Software announced Beyond a Steel Sky will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on November 30.

Beyond a Steel Sky stands as a thrilling story of loyalty and redemption set in an eerie and terrifying world of AI-driven social controls. Set a decade after the events of the first game, Beyond a Steel Sky immerses players once again in the captivating Union City—a dystopian cyberpunk city full of mysterious, sinister secrets. With Dave Gibbons’s breathtaking comicbook art style, the game is a hugely ambitious adventure which redefines the genre by allowing the player to subvert the world, populated by AI-driven characters, with interesting solutions to puzzles emerging from their actions.

You are Robert Foster. A child has been abducted in a brutal attack. You have vowed to bring him home. The trail has led you to Union City, one of the last remaining mega-cities in a world ravaged by shattering wars, and political meltdown.

Union City is a utopia, its people loving life under the control of an altruistic AI: ever-attentive androids, designer living, piazzas and bars. What’s not to love? But this City has a dark underbelly…

Beyond a Steel Sky is a dramatic, humorous, cyberpunk thriller in which engaging puzzles drive a fast-paced narrative set in a dynamic game world that responds to—and is subverted by—the player’s actions.

