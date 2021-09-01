Overwatch 2 Reportedly to Launch in Q2 2022 - News

Blizzard Entertainment announced during the BlizzCon 2019 Overwatch 2 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Fans have been waiting for the game to release and we may now have a release window. An internal Activision Blizzard source told Dexerto the developer looking to release the game before summer 2022.

"We’re more than aware we need to get it out," said the source. "So the word is the dev team has been told to lock in the features the game has, get it fixed and get it shipped. We’re looking to get it out before the Summer of 2022."

A second source corroborated what the first source said saying the developer is aiming to release the game in the second quarter of 2022.

"We’ve all been told that the aim is Q2 of next year," said the second source. "The timing of the release will factor in the league schedule because obviously they don’t want to switch game versions in the middle of a season."

