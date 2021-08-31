Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Update 1.3.0 Adds New Monsters and Quests - News

Capcom announced update 1.3.0 for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will release on September 2.

Update 1.3.0 adds new monsters, new co-op quests, and new subquests. The new monsters include Oroshi Kirin, Soulseer Mizutsune, and Elderfrost Gammoth.

View a trailer of the update below:

Read the patch notes below:

Nintendo Switch

Main Additions / Changes

Additional Monsters September 2 Oroshi Kirin Soulseer Mizutsune Elderfrost Gammoth

Additional Co-Op Quests September 2 ★8 (Explore) Water Eggs ★8 (Explore) Ice Eggs September 16 ★9 (Slay) Soulseer Mizutsune ★9 (Slay) Elderfrost Gammoth ★8 (Turn) Mizutsune ★8 (Turn) Gammoth ★8 (Explore) Fated Four Den

Additional Subquests September 2 ★8 Ice Phantom ★4 (Special) Bag Me Some Bugs September 16 ★8 Heavenly Eye ★8 Unconquerable Mountain ★8 (Special) Pluck Me Some Shrooms



Bug Fixes / Miscellaneous

Adjusted some monster voices.

Fixed an issue where a Lv. 99 Battle Buddy and their Lv. 99 Monstie revert to Lv. 1 because of a certain condition.

Fixed an issue where an error message appears when accessing multiplayer functions as a result of choosing certain Skin Tones.

Improved stability to address an issue where the story’s final cutscene stopped playing for some players. If you continue to encounter this issue, we recommend restarting the game periodically.

Fixed an issue where some sound settings do not carry over upon rebooting the game under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where a change is not reflected in Red’s appearance after altering your Rider’s appearance with a Character Edit Ticket.

Fixed an issue where Palamute’s scarf looks extended after entering a battle and returning to the field because of a certain condition.

Fixed an issue where Kulve Taroth’s icon and name disappear from the quest description, after completing a certain battle.

Other miscellaneous bug fixes have been made.

PC

Main Additions / Changes

Additional Monsters Oroshi Kirin Soulseer Mizutsune Elderfrost Gammoth

Additional Co-Op Quests ★8 (Explore) Water Eggs ★8 (Explore) Ice Eggs

Additional Subquest ★4 (Special) Bag Me Some Bugs ★8 Ice Phantom



Bug Fixes / Miscellaneous

Adjusted some monster voices.

Fixed an issue where a Lv. 99 Battle Buddy and their Lv. 99 Monstie revert to Lv. 1 because of a certain condition.

Fixed an issue where an error message appears when accessing multiplayer functions as a result of choosing certain Skin Tones.

Improved stability to address an issue where the story’s final cutscene stopped playing for some players. If you continue to encounter this issue, we recommend restarting the game periodically.

Fixed an issue where a change is not reflected in Red’s appearance after altering your Rider’s appearance with a Character Edit Ticket.

Fixed an issue where Palamute’s scarf looks extended after entering a battle and returning to the field because of a certain condition.

Fixed an issue where Kulve Taroth’s icon and name disappear from the quest description, after completing a certain battle.

Other miscellaneous bug fixes have been made.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is available now for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

