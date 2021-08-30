Xbox is Now the 'Official Gaming Partner' of the England Football Teams - News

Xbox and The Football Association (The FA) have announced a new worldwide partnership with Xbox now the Official Gaming Partner of the England National Teams. This includes the Lionesses, eLions, and the Three Lions, as well as Wembley Stadium connected by EE and St George’s Park.

This is a multiyear partnership as both strive in driving inclusivity. The FA has committed to ensure all Football participants in England have a good experience regardless of gender, sexuality, ethnicity, ability, faith or age. The partnership has a slogan of "When Everybody Plays, We All Win."

"We see a tremendous organization in The FA, which has the same drive and ambition to empower people as we do at Xbox," said the Director of Xbox Global Partnerships Marcos Waltenberg.

"Through our partnership, we aim to bring further value to the England Football Teams and power the dreams of players and fans everywhere.

"The partnership was unveiled before the England Men’s squad’s first training session at St. George’s Park since the summer tournament, and ahead of the qualifying match against Hungary on September 2. The partnership will see Xbox committing to a grassroots gaming campaign with The FA, bringing exciting experiences for football and gaming fans across the UK."

