Assetto Corsa Competizione Launches February 24, 2022 for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 - News

Publisher 505 Games and developer Kunos Simulazioni announced the racing game, Assetto Corsa Competizione, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on February 24, 2022.

If you already own the game on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One you will be able to upgrade to the next-generation version for free. All previously purchased DLC carries over as well.

View new trailers of the game below:

