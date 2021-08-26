Halo Infinite PC Requirements Revealed, RTX 2070 Recommended - News

343 Industries officially announced yesterday Halo Infinite will launch on December 8 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass. Now that the release date has been announced, PC system requirements have been posted on the Steam page for the game.

The PC version of Halo Infinite supports advanced graphics settings, ultrawide and super ultrawide monitors, triple-key binds, dynamic scaling and variable framerates.

The recommended PC system requirements include an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7-9700k CPU, a Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070 GPU, and 16 GB of RAM.

The minimum PC system requirements include an AMD FX-8370 or Intel i5-4440 CPU, an AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti GPU, and 8 GB of RAM.

Check out the complete PC system requirements below:

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 RS3 x64

Windows 10 RS3 x64 Processor: AMD FX-8370 or Intel i5-4440

AMD FX-8370 or Intel i5-4440 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti

AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 50 GB available space

Recommended: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 19H2 x64

Windows 10 19H2 x64 Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7-9700k

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7-9700k Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070

Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 50 GB available space

