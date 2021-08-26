Gearbox Opens New Studio in Montreal - News

The Gearbox Entertainment Company announced it has opened up a new studio in Montreal, called Gearbox Studio Montreal. This is the second major expansion for the studio, as they previously opened up Gearbox Studio Quebec in 2015.

Industry veterans Sebastien Caisse and Pierre-Andre Dery will lead the new studio together, which will employ 250 people.

"The Gearbox Entertainment Company is ambitiously looking both internationally and domestically to grow our creative engine and meet the incredible demand our customers have for talent-crafted experiences with our intellectual property," said The Gearbox Entertainment Company founder Randy Pitchford.

"Following our successful experience establishing Gearbox Studio Quebec, our investment in a new studio in Montreal creates an exciting new prospect for Montreal-based talent—whether they wish to work on existing Gearbox franchises, or help with the creation of new, original ideas. With Sebastien and Pierre-Andre’s leadership, I know the incredible local game development community will welcome Gearbox Studio Montreal and its balance between major studio muscle and local team culture as a needed addition to the city."

Gearbox Studio Montreal co-head Sebastien Caisse added, "We’ve had resounding success with our first studio expansion in Quebec, allowing Gearbox to grow its creative engine along with the ambition of its games. The games we want to make drive our growth, and some great talent resides in Montreal. I’m excited and humbled to co-lead the development of our latest studio expansion."

Pierre-Andre Dery added, "Building on Gearbox’s long history of creative freedom, we are excited to assemble a new development team to work on the Borderlands franchise and create new IP in Montreal."

