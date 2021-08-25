Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout and The Jungle Book Collab Announced - News

/ 266 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Developer Mediatonic announced Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will add The Jungle Book-themed costumes Mowgli, Shere Khan, Baloo, and King Louie in September.

The Mowlgi costume will be available from September 3 to 6, the Shere Khan costume from September 7 to 9, the Baloo costume from September 10 to 12, and King Louie will be available from September 3 to 12.

View the trailer of the collab below:

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available now for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. It is in development for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles