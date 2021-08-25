Horizon Forbidden West Delayed to February 18, 2022 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Guerrilla Games have delayed Horizon Forbidden West from Holiday 2021 to February 18, 2022. It will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

"While the decision to move the game’s launch to 2022 certainly wasn’t easy, we’d like to take a moment to thank all of our fans for their unwavering support," said game director Mathijs de Jonge on PlayStation Blog.

"We know how much you’ve been looking forward to reuniting with Aloy and her friends, continuing her story, and exploring a new and more dangerous world. Your passion, fan art, cosplay, virtual photography, and videos have meant the world to all of us."

An enhanced performance patch has also been released for the PlayStation 4 version of Horizon Zero Dawn. It lets users who play the game on the PS5 to play it at 60 frames per second.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

