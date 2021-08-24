Crusader Kings III: Console Edition Announced for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 - News

Paradox Interactive and Lab42 announced Crusader Kings III: Console Edition for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. A release date was not given.

Crusader Kings III first launched for PC via Steam, the Microsoft Store, and the Paradox Store, and Xbox Game Pass in September 2020.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The jewel in Paradox Interactive’s grand strategy crown, the Crusader Kings franchise has long delighted gamers looking for a deep strategy experience. Released for PC to wide acclaim in 2020, Crusader Kings III will be a new strategy experience for console players. Following the console success of its science fiction strategy game, Stellaris, Paradox and Lab42 are now adapting one of the most popular strategy titles for console players seeking greater depth and complexity in historical games.

Would-be medieval monarchs will enjoy an all-new gamepad support designed for console controllers from the ground up. Crusader Kings III on console will also utilize key capabilities of the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, like super-fast load times for a seamless gameplay experience. Xbox Series X|S players will be able to quickly switch between gameplay and consulting a YouTube tutorial on how to quell a peasant revolt. PlayStation 5 users will experience the game’s stress mechanics themselves, as their DualSense controllers physically react to in-game events as they unfold.

Key Features:

Character Focused Gameplay – Every character you play or interact with has their own unique personality. Events and options in the game are largely determined by the type of person you are.

– Every character you play or interact with has their own unique personality. Events and options in the game are largely determined by the type of person you are. Infinite Possibilities – Play as any noble house from Iceland to India, Finland to Central Africa, over five centuries. Interact with wandering guests, stubborn children, devious spymasters and saintly holy men in an elaborate tapestry of medieval life.

– Play as any noble house from Iceland to India, Finland to Central Africa, over five centuries. Interact with wandering guests, stubborn children, devious spymasters and saintly holy men in an elaborate tapestry of medieval life. Waging War – Rally your vassals and raise your men-at-arms to besiege enemy castles or put down rebellions. Personal prowess on the battlefield can win you great honor, but strategic planning is the path to victory.

– Rally your vassals and raise your men-at-arms to besiege enemy castles or put down rebellions. Personal prowess on the battlefield can win you great honor, but strategic planning is the path to victory. Royal Marriages – Spread your dynastic DNA throughout the world, stamping your royal seal on the crests of kingdoms and duchies far and wide. Marry for power and raise children to press claims on new lands.

– Spread your dynastic DNA throughout the world, stamping your royal seal on the crests of kingdoms and duchies far and wide. Marry for power and raise children to press claims on new lands. Saints and Sinners – Keep faith with your religious leaders or perform great crimes in the interest of the state. When the going gets tough, you can always embrace a heresy or craft a new religion more in line with your character’s priorities.

