Xbox Cloud Gaming Coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One This Holiday - News

/ 410 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Microsoft during the Xbox Gamescom 2021 event announced Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One this holiday.

Read the Xbox Wire post on the announcement below:

Today during today’s Gamescom 2021 Xbox stream we revealed we’re bringing cloud gaming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One this holiday, enabling Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play 100+ games right from the cloud and discover new games with the click of a button. It’s a way for console gamers to play some of their favorite games as quickly as possible, jump into games with friends more easily, and try out Xbox Game Pass titles before installing them.

With the ability to play games before you install, it’ll be easier than ever for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to:

Discover and play over 100 high-quality games in the Xbox Game Pass library without having to use valuable storage space or wait for installs.

Quickly jump into the fun with your friends in multiplayer games, like Sea of Thieves, as soon as you get the invite so you can set sail without waiting for an install.

Sea of Thieves, as soon as you get the invite so you can set sail without waiting for an install. Play Gen 9-only Xbox games like Microsoft Flight Simulator and The Medium on your Xbox One via the cloud – coming in the future.

Bottom line? Cloud gaming on your console further reduces your time to fun! All you have to do is navigate to Xbox Game Pass and look for games with the cloud icon.

Next, click the “Play” button and get to gaming. It’s as simple as that!

We’ll begin testing the experience as part of our Xbox Insider program this fall, so that we can gather valuable feedback and improve the experience. Keep an eye out on Xbox Wire for more details on the rollout and release timing.

To ensure the highest quality experience across the broadest set of devices, we will support up to 1080p and at 60fps just like Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) across PCs, phones and tablets.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles