PS5 Games Dominate the UK Charts, Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Debuts in 1st - Sales

/ 693 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

PlayStation 5 games dominated the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending August 21, 2021. PS5 games took the top three spots.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut debuted in first place on the charts. The PS5 version accounted for 91 percent of the sales, while the PS4 version accounted for only nine percent of the total sales.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart shot up the charts to take second place as sales increased 105 percent week-on-week. Spider-Man: Miles Morales saw a 92 percent increase in sales, which was enough for it to take third place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped from its stop spot last week to fourth as sales were down four percent.

Madden NFL 22 made its debut this week as it landed in 19th place. Sales for the annual American Football game were down 47 percent compared to last year. PS5 accounted for 49 percent of the total sales, 32 percent on the PS4, 13 percent on the Xbox One, and seven percent on the Xbox Series X|S.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut - NEW Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Spider-Man: Miles Morales Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft (NS) Grand Theft Auto V Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game Animal Crossing: New Horizons Assassin's Creed Valhalla FIFA 21

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles