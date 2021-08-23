Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo Delayed to 2022 for Consoles - News

Publisher Microids and developer Pendulo Studios have delayed the console version of Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo to 2022. The game will still launch for PC via Steam in 2021.

The console version of the game will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo, dive into a new kind of psychological thriller, and walk on a thin line between reality and fantasy.

Writer Ed Miller came out unscathed from his car crash down into Brody Canyon, California. Even though no one was found inside the car wreckage, Ed insists that he was traveling with his wife and daughter. Traumatized by this event, he begins to suffer from severe vertigo. As he starts therapy, he will try to uncover what really happened on that tragic day.

Key Features:

An exclusive, original story about obsession, memory, manipulation and madness, freely inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s masterpiece, Vertigo.

Vertigo. Live a powerful narrative experience paying tribute to the visual and storytelling techniques of the thriller genre.

Investigate through the vision of three characters: everyone has a different story to tell.

Explore several timelines to cross-check the events and separate reality from deceptive memories.

