Embr Arrives September 23 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC ,and Stadia

Publisher Curve Digital and developer Muse Games announced Embr will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Google Stadia on September 23 for $19.99 / £17.99 / €19.99.

"If anyone is expecting Embr to be a realistic depiction of an average day in the life of a firefighter, then they’re in for a big surprise," said Muse Games team lead Howard Tsao.

"Embr is the ultimate have-a-go-hero adventure, where everyone from the paper boy to the Gran who lives at the end of your street could fill their day by coming to save you from a blaze in your house—even if that means throwing you out the window in the process. In Embr, the ends justify the utterly manic means."

Here is an overview of the game:

As anyone who has taken on that Early Access version will know, Embr is a marvelously manic multiplayer where you and your friends come together to have a go at fighting ferocious fires and rescuing residents—if you count chucking them out of an open window onto the ground below as a bona fide rescue, that is.

Players either take on the game solo or work together in online teams tackling fire after fire to pick up tips from clients, earning the ever-so-crucial 5-star rating in order to collect cash, upgrade tools, and hopefully become the ultimate ‘have-a-go hero’ firefighter.

If one job wasn’t enough, players can also deliver takeout food on the fly with ‘Embr Eats’ and drop off explosive parcels as a ‘Box Box’ delivery expert, all before becoming a DIY safety engineer as a Gaslight Inc employee. It’s the full amateur adventurer experience!

On top of all the Embr‘s standard gameplay, the full release will include:

Two brand new expansive districts to explore housing 12 new hand-crafted levels.

13 new tools and upgrades to customize your firefighting experience.

Five brand new game modes to earn extra money your way.

Daily and weekly missions for extensive replayability.

Cross-platform play across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Stadia.

Extra difficulty settings and level mutators to keep things rolling.

Tons of additional wearables, vehicle cosmetics, user interface overhaul, achievements, and more.

