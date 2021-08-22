Project Buramato is a 3D Action Adventure Platformer, Announced for Consoles and PC - News

Developer Ozysoft has announced 3D action adventure platformer, Project Buramato, for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will launch in late 2022, with an alpha demo due out in Q4 2021.

View the announcement teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Project Buramato is a 3D action adventure platformer video game based on the high fantasy settings of traditional Bornean folktales.

Key Features:

A 3D action shooter platformer video game based on the high fantasy settings of traditional Bornean folktales.

Play the game in fast-paced third-person action.

Minimalistic storytelling, focused on atmosphere.

Fight mystical creatures via magic-focused shooter gameplay.

Explore the land of the old lords in beautiful semi-open world environments.

