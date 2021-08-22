New PS5 Model Appears in Stores - News

/ 2,085 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

A new version of the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition that is 300 grams lighter was released made available recently. The revised hardware model - CFI-1100B - weighs 3.6 Kg, while the launch model - CFI-1000B - weighs 3.9 Kg.

A new version of the PlayStation 5 with a disc drive has been spotted for sale in Australia this week by Press-Start. The launch PS5 consoles used a CFI-1XXX model number, while the new model spotted in Australia uses CFI-11XX.

Like with the revised PS5 Digital Edition, the updated PS5 with a disc drive features a new screw to attach the console to its stand, which can now be adjusted by hand and no longer needs a screwdriver.

Sony in its quarterly earnings call earlier this month revealed the $499 PlayStation 5 console that comes with a disc drive is no longer sold at a loss.

PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst in a recent interview said Sony Interactive Entertainment is investing in its external development team in Tokyo, Japan and is looking to continue to grow PlayStation Studios.

"We are investing in our external development group out of Tokyo as well, and that’s a team that has obviously worked with the likes of From Software and Kojima Productions," Hulst said at the time. "So we are very invested in Japanese development and Japanese development is something that we love ... I think it’s such a core part of the PlayStation identity that I can’t ever see us shy away from Japanese or even Asian development."

Hulst added, "We are growing PlayStation Studios. We are investing in the amazing teams we have. We are signing up new developers. We continue to focus on quality. We continue to focus on experiences that in my mind are experiences that matter – that sometimes only could have been created by us. That’s what I stand for. And I will ensure that we're going to carry on making those."

The PS5 after nine months on sale is tracking ahead of the launch aligned sales of the Nintendo Wii by 267,499 units, according to VGChartz estimates. The PS5 is also tracking well ahead of the PS3 after nine months by more than doubling the sales of the older PlayStation console. PS5 has sold 10.44 million units through the end of July 2021, while the PS3 sold 4.18 million units through July 2007.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles