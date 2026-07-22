Arcade Archives Armadillo Racing Launches July 23 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PS4 - News

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Hamster announced Arcade Archives 2 Armadillo Racing will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, and Arcade Archives Syvalion for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on July 23.

Arcade Archives 2 Armadillo Racing is priced at $16.99 / 1,800 yen, while Arcade Archives Armadillo Racing is priced at $14.99 / 1,500 yen An upgrade will be available for $2.99 / 330 yen.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Never seen before?! An active racing game!

Armadillo Racing is a racing game released by Namco Limited (current Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.) in 1997.

Control an armadillo that rolls as it picks up speed, and head for the finish line through obstacle courses filled with unique events, or sprint courses designed for pure racing enjoyment. Finish in 1st place and you can enjoy a fun bonus game, too!

Arcade Archives 2 series introduces a brand-new mode called Time Attack Mode, in addition to the Original Mode, Hi Score Mode, and Caravan Mode from Arcade Archives. Time Attack Mode focuses on how quickly you can complete the game, regardless of the score you achieve.

What’s more, with VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support, the gameplay can be reproduced even more accurately, closer to the original arcade experience.

Please enjoy these iconic arcade games that defined an era with the Arcade Archives series!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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