Halo Infinite Won't Have Campaign Co-op or Forge at Launch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 333 Views
Head of creative on Halo Infinite Joseph Staten in the August development update for the game said campaign co-op and Forge, the multiplayer editor, won't be ready at launch.
"When we looked at these two experiences, campaign co-op and Forge, we made the determination they are just not ready," said Staten. "So we’re going to keep campaign co-op and Forge in the oven for a little bit longer. When they’re ready, we’re going to release them as part of our seasonal roadmap next year."
The goal is to release campaign co-op in season two and Forge in season three. The plan for 343 Industries is for a new season to start every three months, which means campaign co-op will be available about three months after launch, while Forge will be playable six months after launch.
Staten added 343 Industries will "be talking about our actual release date very soon." The team is "100 percent committed to releasing this Holiday, both campaign and our first season of free-to-play multiplayer."
It is possible the release date will be announced during the Xbox event at Gamescom 2021, which will be held on Tuesday, August 24 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm BST / 7:00 pm CEST. You will be able to watch on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook Gaming, Twitter, and select regional sites like VK.com in Russia and Bilibili in China.
Seems they didn't learn much from Halo 5's launch.
By the time Forge and Co-Op get released... I would have moved onto something else.
That’s an absurdly short amount of time to be playing Halo lol as long as content and polish is there, it’s a win to Halo 5. It’s only campaign co-op that’s delayed.
Disappointing, but not surprising, they are pushing hard just to get the campaign and the multiplayer out this year. Guessing we won't get Firefight either until season 4 or 5 probably.
I am fine with the Forge delay. 6 months isn't a crazy long delay for that. Co-op being delayed 3 months, ehhhhhh. Guessing Xbox One version is the culprit.
Maybe, I can't recall now: I know 343 said they are committed to split-screen, but was it only split-screen support for traditional multiplayer or also including co-op campaign? If it did include the co-op campaign, then I agree: the Xbox One is going to sweating enough as it is, let alone trying to render two separate screen outputs for co-op split-screen lol
I am pretty sure campaign co-op will have split screen support. Though, don't quote me on that lol.