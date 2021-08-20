PlayStation Exclusive Wild Reportedly Cancelled - News

/ 681 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

The open-world survival adventure game from developer Wild Sheep Studio, Wild, was announced in 2014 as a PlayStation exclusive and after many years of no updates on the game it has reported been cancelled, according to VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb speaking in the latest episode of GrubbSnax.

"I can confirm that game is fully done. There is no Wild anymore… Wild is dead," said Grubb via VideoGamesChronicle.

"I think Michel Ancel abandoned the project… he’s not working on it anymore, the project got shut down. The team that was working on it was looking at maybe trying to stay together and work on other projects.

I don't know what happened with that, but they were like, 'we're not working on [Wild] anymore, but we do have a lot of talent here, so maybe we can work on some stuff.'"

The official website for developer Wild Sheep Studio still makes mention to Wild.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles