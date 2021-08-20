GTAV Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V has topped the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending August 15, 2021.

Far Cry 5 has dropped to second place and Assassin's Creed Valhalla climbs up from fifth to third place. Red Dead Redemption 2 has remained in fourth place.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War dropped from third to fifth place, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is up to sixth place. Need For Speed: Payback has re-entered the charts in seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V Far Cry 5 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Need For Speed: Payback EA Sports UFC 4 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

