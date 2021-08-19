Microsoft Announces New Wired Xbox Stereo Headset - News

Microsoft has announced a brand-new wired Xbox Stereo Headset. It will launch on September 21 for $59.99. That is cheaper than the $99.99 Xbox Wireless Headset that launched earlier this year. The wired Xbox Stereo Headset can be used on Xbox consoles, PC, and mobile devices.

The wired headset has "clear microphone performance, high-quality ear cushions, and a volume control dial on the right earcup." It also support spatial sound technologies including Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X.

Microsoft describes the headset as "flexible, lightweight design with an adjustable headband utilizes plush cushioning to spread pressure more evenly around the top of the head. Ultra-soft large earcups will keep you comfy during those “extended” play sessions, and easily accessible on-ear controls for volume and mute will make this a staple in your gaming arsenal. Connect directly to the Xbox Wireless Controller or other devices through the 3.5mm audio jack, no batteries required."

