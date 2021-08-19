Doom Slayers Collection Listed for Switch - News

Bethesda Softworks and id Software might be working on a collection of Doom titles for the Nintendo Switch. Doom Slayers Collection released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in December 2019 and has now been listed for the Nintendo Switch at Best Buy.

The Doom Slayers Collection on the PS4 and Xbox One includes the original Doom, Doom 2, Doom 3, and the 2016 Doom reboot. The Switch version is listed with a price of $49.99 and a release date of September 2.

Bethesda Softworks and id Software have yet to announce the collection for the Nintendo Switch, however, it could be announced at QuakeCon 2021, which starts today.

