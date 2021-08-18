PS5 Version of Call of Duty: Vanguard Looks Beautiful, According to Insider - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 317 Views
Activision following leaks earlier this week officially announced Call of Duty: Vanguard. The worldwide reveal will take place on Thursday, August 19 at 10:30 am PT / 1:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm BST.
Insider Tom Henderson via Twitter has revealed he has seen a campaign mission of Call of Duty: Vanguard running on the PlayStation 5 and he says the game "looks beautiful."
I've just watched a campaign mission of [Call of Duty: Vanguard] on the PS5 - And it's probably one of the best-looking games on current-gen consoles."
Henderson added, "Even for a mission set on the night before the D-Day landings, it looks very crisp. No "grey wash" that we typically see in Call of Duty.
"It looks like they've used the PS5 to its full potential. A lot of playing with shadows and lighting - fire, gunshots, and that sort of thing."
Call of Duty: Vanguard is in development for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.
I think the days of Medal of Honor: Frontlines, and Brothers in Arms, are well and truly past us. Partly of course because our general attitude towards historical events is much less mature than it was even a decade ago.
"Even for a mission set on the night before the D-Day landings...."
You mean to tell me that the leaks about this being Pacific Theater were wrong? Ugh.
The current leaks point to this taking place across all four theaters of WWII: Eastern Front, Pacific, North Africa and Middle East. My guess would be the campaign has you playing as multiple characters across those areas (I think the teaser trailer released Monday showed four distinct characters in it already).
Ok, that doesn't sound bad then. Will be cool to see all 4 fronts in one game. I also hope that they have good justification for the female playable character who is one of the 4, so that we don't see a repeat of the Battlefield V backlash. Women from certain countries did see combat in WW2, so hopefully this character is done in a historically accurate manner. If I'm not mistaken she is Russian based on her uniform, which would be historically accurate, as there were female Russian Snipers, such as Lyudmila Pavlichenko.