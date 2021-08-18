Pokemon Legends: Arceus Gets New Details and Trailer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 508 Views
The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak have released new information and a new trailer of Pokemon Legends: Arceus.
View the new trailer below:
Read the latest details on Pokemon Legends: Arceus below:
Pokemon Legends: Arceus takes Trainers on an adventure through the Sinnoh region of the past—before it was even called Sinnoh. Many years ago, the land was called the Hisui region, and it was rare for humans and Pokemon to live in close harmony.
New gameplay details and Pokemon revealed:
As a member of the Galaxy Expedition Team, players will visit Jubilife Village, a bustling settlement that serves as a base of operations. After receiving an assignment or a request, Trainers will set out from the village to study one of the various areas of the Hisui region. After they finish their survey work, Trainers return to Jubilife Village to prepare for their next task. Whenever Trainers leave Jubilife Village to set out on an excursion, their first stop will be one of the base camps that will serve as an outpost for their work. These base camps are more than just starting points—Trainers can stop for a rest during an excursion, letting their team of Pokemon recover their health, or use a base camp’s workbench to craft items.[1]
As Trainers progress toward completing the Pokedex and increase in rank as a member of the Galaxy Team, they will meet interesting characters and encounter unique Pokemon living in the Hisui region.
Wyrdeer
- Category: Big Horn Pokemon
- Height: 5’11”
- Weight: 209.7 lbs.
- Type: Normal/Psychic
In the Hisui region, Stantler can evolve into Wyrdeer. Using the black orbs at the bases of its antlers, this Pokemon generates and unleashes psychic energy powerful enough to distort space.
Basculegion
- Category: Big Fish Pokemon
- Height: 9’10”
- Weight: 242.5 lbs.
- Type: Water/Ghost
Basculin in the Hisui region evolve into Basculegion when they are possessed by the souls of other Basculin from their school that could not withstand the harsh journey upstream. Their propulsive power is bolstered by the souls possessing them, letting them swim without tiring.
Hisuian Braviary
- Category: Battle Cry Pokemon
- Height: 5’7″
- Weight: 95.7 lbs.
- Type: Psychic/Flying
When Rufflet in the Hisui region evolve, they become Hisuian Braviary. Hisuian Braviary can imbue its eerie screeches with psychic power to generate powerful shock waves. It can also use its psychic power to sharpen its sixth sense, entering a trance that boosts its physical abilities.
Hisuian Growlithe
- Category: Scout Pokemon
- Height: 2’7″
- Weight: 50 lbs.
- Type: Fire/Rock
This is Growlithe as it appears in the Hisui region. Hisuian Growlithe has longer, more voluminous fur than the previously discovered form of Growlithe. Highly vigilant, they tend to be seen watching over their territory in pairs.
Preorders for Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be available on Nintendo eShop starting Wednesday, August 18, 2021. As an early-purchase bonus, Trainers will be able to obtain an in-game outfit based on Hisuian Growlithe.
I am not against the idea. Not at all.
At least something is happening with the franchise, and gamefreak finally decided to move their arses and propose something different, take risks and try a new approach that can lead to better perspectives in the future.
That's weird enough that they're still struggling with the 3D and that confirms how incopetent they are (they literally took the whole BOTW game at this point).
But i like the initiative of new rpg elements and the monster hunter style crafting.
The game will be a 10 million seller in few months (that's nothing new), the best thing in here is that gamefreak are trying and that's the one and unique way to reinvent the franchise instead of iterating the same game for more than 20 years.
I really wished for something more lively. Pokemon roaming around really don't click for a wild atmosphere... it's just pokemon taking an walk on a nature scenario
It still isn't the Pokémon we dreamt off when we where younger, but still it's a step in the right direction. It looks way better than sword/shield if you ask me. Besides it's going to sell anyways,so we shouldn't expect a Pokémon game to ever rival a Zelda game.
Not sure I'm a fan of the gameplay loop on paper. But maybe it's better actually experiencing it. Just not sure if I'll like the work aspect of actually creating a Pokedex. While it looks better, it's still really not what I imagined for an Open World Pokemon but hey, you have to start somewhere. At least they're trying.
So I'm just coming off the main game of Immortals: Fenyx Rising. It was truly similar to BoTW in my opinion and really great. I was hoping Pokemon Legends would be the next type of game like this, but once again it felt rather empty and limited in features.
What's the point in the oper world if the battle mechanics is the same. This could be so much more but its basicly a change in scenery.
It's somewhat different. Instead of being purely turn based, we instead get an active time battle system like Final Fantasy, where a Pokemon can get 2 turns in a row if their speed stat is high enough. There are also different speed moves and power moves which you can choose between, which have an affect on the ATB system.
Things like that are not clear in the video.
Yeah, they don't show the ATB in the trailer, only in the full presentation.