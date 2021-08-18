GTAV Once Again Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

/ 246 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Grand Theft Auto V has once again topped the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending August 8, 2021.

Far Cry 5 has re-entered the top 10 in second place. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has dropped one spot to third place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is in third place, while Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game is in fifth place.

The Nintendo Switch version of Minecraft is in sixth place and Red Dead Redemption 2 is in seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V Far Cry 5 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game Minecraft Red Dead Redemption 2 Ring Fit Adventure FIFA 21 Assassin's Creed Valhalla

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles