Outriders Developer Has Not Received Royalties from Square Enix, Despite Game Pass Deal

Outriders developer People Can Fly on its investor website has revealed the developer has not received any royalties from publisher Square Enix during the game's first quarter on sale, despite the deal with Microsoft to put the game on Xbox Game Pass.

People Can Fly says it was due royalties once sales for Outriders have recouped all costs for the game. This includes development, distribution, promotion, and QA.

"We do not have any sales figures for Outriders – we estimate it at between 2 and 3 million units and assumed that this was a result that would ensure profitability for this project in the first quarter of sales," said People Can Fly CEO Sebastian Wojciechowski. "The lack of payment by the Publisher probably means that, according to Square Enix, this is not the case."

Publisher Square Enix previously said releasing Outriders on Xbox Game Pass on day one had worked out in their favor with a high number of digital sales and high player count. The game had surpassed 3.5 million unique players worldwide in its first month.

Wojciechowski added the game is still being supported and he expects royalties to arrive later this year.

"[The lack of payment] may have been determined by some elements of Square Enix's sales policy, the details of which we do not know, such as partnerships concluded by the publisher with distribution platforms or entities offering the Outriders game as an add-on to their products," he said.

"The failure to achieve a level of profitability may also mean that the costs incurred by the Publisher are higher than we expected. But I don't want to speculate; we will continue to analyze the situation. However, it is worth noting that such explanations take time and our influence on the publisher’s position is limited."

Outriders launched for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and Google Stadia on April 1.

