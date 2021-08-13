Phil Spencer: Closed Platforms Like Switch and PS5 Don't Want Game Pass - News

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with GamesRadar has said Xbox Game Pass will not be coming to closed platforms like the Nintendo Switch or PlayStation 5 as they don't want something like Game Pass.

"I want the full Xbox experience to be something that we deliver," said Spencer. "We have no plans to bring it to any other kind of closed platforms right now, mainly because those closed platforms don't want something like Game Pass.

"There's a ton of open platforms out there for us to grow in: the web, PC, and mobile. So all of our focus, frankly, is on those platforms."

Spencer added that he understands why Nintendo or Sony wouldn't want Xbox Game Pass on their platforms. He will remain open to any platform that is willing to have the full Xbox experience in the future.

"That's not a slam on anybody else who has a system that works for them," he added. "I can see why the disruption of Game Pass is not something that they want right now.

"In the end, when we say we want everybody to be able to play on Xbox, we really mean if we can bring that full experience to a device that players want, we are totally open to those discussions."

