Phil Spencer: Closed Platforms Like Switch and PS5 Don't Want Game Pass
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with GamesRadar has said Xbox Game Pass will not be coming to closed platforms like the Nintendo Switch or PlayStation 5 as they don't want something like Game Pass.
"I want the full Xbox experience to be something that we deliver," said Spencer. "We have no plans to bring it to any other kind of closed platforms right now, mainly because those closed platforms don't want something like Game Pass.
"There's a ton of open platforms out there for us to grow in: the web, PC, and mobile. So all of our focus, frankly, is on those platforms."
Spencer added that he understands why Nintendo or Sony wouldn't want Xbox Game Pass on their platforms. He will remain open to any platform that is willing to have the full Xbox experience in the future.
"That's not a slam on anybody else who has a system that works for them," he added. "I can see why the disruption of Game Pass is not something that they want right now.
"In the end, when we say we want everybody to be able to play on Xbox, we really mean if we can bring that full experience to a device that players want, we are totally open to those discussions."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.
I don't think this is any kind of revelation to anyone out there.
Why the heck would Nintendo or Sony want a main competitor to be promoting games on their platforms?
I mean, at that point the line between the different brands would be so blurred there would be no reason for someone to insist on getting one system over another.
I will say this though, it would be nice to have one console that could access all games though.
Unfortunately that is a pipe dream right now and for most gamers they only have funds, access, and/or time for one console. But perhaps... perhaps one day that may change...
-THERE CAN ONLY BE ONE/HIGHLANDER NINJA APPROVED-
PC is getting there will all Xbox games on day one and now getting some PlayStation games.
Game Pass will actually benefit platforms just as much. PS5 and Switch owners will get 1st party Xbox games greatly promoting the brand. So as much as some might think it devalues the other platforms for having it, it also increases the value of the platforms just as much.
If anything it'd make the PS5 and Switch look even more attractive than XBOX, since they'd have access to Sony/Nintendo first party games as well as Game Pass, lol. That'd be quite nice but I get the feeling it won't be happening any time soon, if at all.
Sure if MS was offering GP as standalone and just for their 1st party content Sony and MS could be willing to accept, but we know they also want to push their Gold on it, have 3rd party games there (for which they would get the money not the platform) and possibly full control of the GP. So we do know MS wouldn't be doing it out of the kindness of their heart. Because let's be real if they wanted to just have GP for everyone and didn't care about HW as they say, they wouldn't have Series, they would just have the service and without being competition they would have a easier time offering the sub .
Xbox is a closed platform because they dont want psnow..
You know this because..? I'm sure MS would be more than willing to have PSNow on Xbox consoles if Sony allowed Game Pass on Playstation devices. I'd be cool with it.
GamePass isn't on Steam despite the fact that EA has EA Play on Steam. MS would need to share revenue with Valve and that isn't currently happening.
MS is already sharing revenue with Valve by releasing games on Steam. There was a rumor back in April about Valve wanting Game Pass on Steam and I'm sure MS is down with Game Pass being on the most popular PC gaming platform.
So Sony is sharing revenue with MS by allowing Minecraft on PS or by having MLB The Show on Xbox... you can pick the two sides of the argument to yourself.
They don't want any service that generates money for someone else. Xbox is essentially a Windows PC but locked down. We could install Epic Games Store and play all those free games without ever subscription money ever flowing to MS if it wasn't locked down.
Why would anyone want psnow. The streaming quality for ps1, 2 and 3 games are terrible. It's easier to just buy ps4 for ps4 games then to use psnow
If GP was available in PS5 or Switch I would buy one of those consoles. I've always been interested in their exclusives plus a two console war would be super fun. Also, its not like their exclusives would stop selling. I think the opposite would take place. They would have even higher sales.
Why does Microsoft feel they are entitled to have their fingers in everybody else's pie?
Because "GP is the best deal in gaming"
they dont. you read the headline and not the actual quote.
The headline makes it sound like he is entitled, where as the quote is him saying that they arent bringing gamepass to closed platforms, because they are closed...
A much as I like xbox, I think gamepass is the worst thing to happen to gaming. Developers will just put less money and effort into their games, because they get less profit. I'd rather do what I've always done, wait for great games to come down in price or buy them second hand for 20 dollars or less.
This is not consistent with what is actually happening, according to devs and pubs that have put games on Gamepass.
When he says full xbox experience you can know what he is getting at... MS having the control of it and also putting their store and their subs on other platforms.
And about others not wanting something like GP... well Sony have PSNow that works both in open platforms and on their closed platforms... what Sony and Nintendo doesn't want is giving their portion of the pie to MS and control to them.
Could gamepass work on the web browser for ps4 or switch if you go through cloud gaming?