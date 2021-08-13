Control Tops 10 Million Players, Sequel in Pre-Production - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Remedy Entertainment released Control in August 2019 and the game has since seen a steady number of new players as it gets released in more platforms. The developer announced over 10 million people have played the game.

"Control has already reached a formidable audience, having been played by over 10 million players," said Remedy in its latest earnings report. "The growing audience and brand awareness are valuable as we continue to support Control and develop Condor."

Remedy added a sequel to Control is in pre-production. It will have a bigger-budget than the original game.

"We are in the early conception phase for a future, bigger-budget Control game," said the developer.

Control is currently available on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

