Gang Beasts Headed to Switch in September

Developer Boneloaf announced Gang Beasts will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in September for $29.99 / €29,99 / £24.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Punch your hearts out!

Gang Beasts is a silly multiplayer party game with surly gelatinous characters, brutal slapstick fight sequences, and absurd hazardous environments, set in the mean streets of Beef City.

Customize your character and fight local and online enemies in the melee game mode or fight with friends against the gangs of Beef City in the gang game mode.

Gang Beasts is made by Boneloaf, a small independent game studio making a series of experimental multiplayer party games.

