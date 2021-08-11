Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is a Switch Timed Console Exclusive - News

/ 237 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Developer Team Reptile announced Bomb Rush Cyberfunk will launch as a Nintendo Switch timed console exclusive alongside the PC via Steam version in 2022. It will launch a week later on "other platforms."

View a new trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Team Reptile brings you Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, one second per second of highly advanced funkstyle. In a world from the mind of Dion Koster, where self-styled crews are equipped with personal boostpacks, new heights of graffiti are reached. Start your own cypher and dance, paint, trick, face off with the cops and stake your claim to the extrusions and cavities of a sprawling metropolis in an alternate future set to the musical brainwaves of Hideki Naganuma.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles