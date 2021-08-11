Rumor: From Software Developing New PlayStation Exclusive Soulslike Game - News

/ 4,235 Views

by, posted 51 minutes ago

Developer From Software is reportedly working with Sony once again on a new Soulslike PlayStation exclusive. The studio previously released Demon's Souls and Bloodborne as PlayStation exclusives.

The new rumor comes from Dealer Gamer and was corroborated by insider @Shpeshal_Nick who leaked Ghost of Tsushima's Iki Island expansion before it was officially announced.

The From Software game is not Bloodborne 2, but is a new brand-new IP and it will be announced a rumored PlayStation State of Play set for August 19. If this is true we should hear something about the State of Play in the coming days.

Insider @Shpeshal_Nick is also claiming a new Wipeout is currently in development for the PlayStation 5 and next-generation PlayStation VR headset. He believes it is in development at XDEV and Lucid Games.

Mother fuck. My rumour mill got screwed again. https://t.co/BWOWd6MMA5 — Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) August 11, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles