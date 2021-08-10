Lightyear Frontier Headed to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One - News

/ 82 Views

by, posted 12 minutes ago

Publisher Amplifier Game Invest and developer FRAME BREAK announced the open-world farming exploration game, Lightyear Frontier, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One alongside the previously announced PC via Steam version.

View the reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Lightyear Frontier is an open-world farming exploration game with crafting, resource management, and base building, wrapped in a mystery-driven narrative with a cosmic country soundtrack.

Play one-to-four players in online co-op, discover and grow alien plants, domesticate wildlife, endure the elements and build your new home away from home.

Craft, Build, and Grow

Make use of the environment to craft and build your farm.

Find and grow new resources on your own.

Cultivate your crops with farming mechanics unlike anything you’ve seen before. Use your harvest to improve your mech and venture further into the planet’s exotic ecosystem.

Farm and Explore Alone or as a Group

Play solo or invite up to three other players to your planet. Whether you want to start a farm together with your friends or just give them a quick tour, you can open up your planet for visitors whenever you want!

Take Care of Your Harvest

Endure dynamic weather conditions and other environmental hazards through four distinct seasons and take the necessary precautions to keep your harvest safe.

Explore a Planet with a Past

Venture into the unknown, discover ancient ruins, and uncover the secrets of your planet to decipher a message that has waited for eons to be heard…

Create Your New Home

You are free to build anywhere and customize your farm to your liking. A plethora of constructs and cosmetic tools allow you to build the exofarm of your dreams. Don’t forget to take a break between exploration and farm work.

Key Features:

Play both first-person and third-person with the possibility to switch anytime you want.

Explore a vast new planet packed to the brim with resources and mysteries.

Customize and improve your very own tractor mech with an assortment of unique mech parts to overcome the planet’s obstacles and maintain your exofarm.

Play solo or with up to three friends online, making it easy to build your exofarm together or simply give a tour of your planet.

Discover and cultivate a wide range of exotic plants to grow your own resources and create a sustainable lifestyle.

Domesticate different species of alien wildlife with a complete breeding and genetics system.

Build your farm with various customizable constructs and create the offworld homestead of your dreams.

Endure environmental hazards in the form of varying weather conditions through changing seasons and other hardships.

Join an interstellar neighborhood, partner up with your local scanner satellite and befriend your off-planet neighbors.

Follow a mystery-driven narrative and explore ruins left behind by unknown entities.

Relax to a chill cosmic country soundtrack with just the right mix of space and country vibes to immerse yourself in the exploration of the Lightyear Frontier.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles