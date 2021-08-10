Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Tops 6.3 Million Players - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer Ninja Theory yesterday released Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice for Xbox Series X|S as a free upgrade for those who own the game on the Xbox One, as well as for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. The upgrade features improved visuals, DirectX Raytracing, resolution mode and more.

Ninja Theory has also revealed Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice has surpassed 6.3 million players across all platforms since it originally launched in August 2017 for the PlayStation 4 and PC. It would release for the Xbox One in April 2018 and for the Nintendo Switch a year later in April 2019.

This is also a cool opportunity to point out that we have now had a total of 6.3M players across all platforms 🎉 https://t.co/ccN61FAYET — Ninja Theory (@NinjaTheory) August 9, 2021

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Ninja Theory is currently hard at work at developing the Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice sequel - Senua's Saga: Hellblade II - for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

