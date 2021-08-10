Nintendo Indie World Showcase Set for August 11 - News

Nintendo announced via Twitter it will host an Indie World Showcase live stream tomorrow, August 11 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm BST.

The Indie World Showcase will feature roughly 20 minutes of new information on upcoming indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch.

You will be able to watch it on YouTube or Nintendo.com.

A new #IndieWorld Showcase arrives on Aug. 11 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET! Tune in for roughly 20 minutes of information on upcoming indie games heading to #NintendoSwitch.



Watch live here: https://t.co/hDrAmAABvI pic.twitter.com/MdxUruKrcL — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 10, 2021

