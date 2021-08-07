Sealed Copy of Super Mario Bros. Sold for a Record $2 Million - News

A sealed copy of Super Mario 64 had set a new record last month for the most expensive video game ever sold. The sealed copy of the game was given a 9.8++ rating for its condition by video game grading company Wata and was sold for $1.56 million at auction on Sunday, July 11.

A new record for most expensive video game has been set once again. A sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. (NES) was sold for $2 million on collectibles site Rally by an anonymous buyer.

Super Mario Bros. (NES) is one of the best-selling video games of all time with over 40 million units sold lifetime. It is also the game that popularized the NES and made Nintendo a household name worldwide.

Punks, X-Men, Declarations, and some news...



🏆A NEW WORLD RECORD on Rally🏆



...w/ the $2,000,000 sale of our 1985 Super Mario Bros., marking the HIGHEST PRICE EVER PAID for a video game of any title.



Read more in todays New York Times (cc: @nytimes): https://t.co/mJzEcVMXuQ pic.twitter.com/segsfw6Jw9 — Rally (@OnRallyRd) August 6, 2021

