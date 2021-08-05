Oxenfree II: Lost Signals Headed to PS5 and PS4 - News

Publisher MWM Interactive and developer Night School Studio announced Oxenfree II: Lost Signals will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 alongside its previously announced Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam versions. It will launch in 2022.

"Launching Oxenfree II on PlayStation is a perfect fit,” said Night School Studio co-founder and studio director Sean Krankel. "Now even more players can explore the beautifully weird and eerie world our team is creating.

"With Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, we want players to carve out their own story in a frightening new location. We are crafting an adventure that builds on the mind-bending, choice-based storytelling of the original while introducing a new cast and series of dangerous mysteries for players to unravel."

In Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, you play as Riley Poverly. If you’ve watched our teaser trailer, she’s the one with the flashlight, running around in that snazzy yellow vest. In Oxenfree, our characters were just finishing high school, and entering that period of time in their lives when they get to decide who they really want to be. Riley had that moment long ago, and is now grappling with the repercussions of post-adolescence. Were the choices she made the right ones for her? Is she who she really wants to be?

Born and raised in Camena to a veteran father and an absent mother, Riley moved away at the first opportunity, bouncing around between cities and jobs in an attempt to conjure up some direction in her life. Now, a recent change has pushed her to return to her old hometown, to take an entry-level job as an environmental researcher.

Mysteries of Camena

You see, the last couple of months have been odd ones for Camena. Unnaturally occurring electromagnetic waves have been interfering with the electrical and radio equipment around the small coastal town. TVs have been turning on and off. Planes have lost radar. Stations can’t transmit their signals through static. A research group from a nearby college has been contracted to study the phenomena and to trace the source of whatever’s causing the interference. Riley’s job, as a new, freshly hired research assistant — is to do the grunt work: plant radio transmitters in prescribed areas and report back the data those transmitters collect. Easy!

Until… well… things start going… weird.

