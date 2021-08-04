PS5 Ships 10.1 Million Units as of June 30, PS4 Ships 116.4 Million - Sales

/ 608 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment in its financial results announced it has shipped 10.1 million PlayStation 5 consoles as of June 30, 2021.

For reference, the PlayStation 4 had shipped 10.4 million units as of June 30, 2014. This puts the PS5 behind shipped PS4 units by 300,000. However, the PS5 sell-through to consumers topped 10 million units as of July 18, 2021, while the PS4 did not reach this milestone until three weeks later.

With 7.8 million PlayStation 5 consoles shipped through the end of March 2021 that means 2.3 million units were shipped from April to June. As was the case in the previous quarter, demand is still way more than Sony is able to supply.

Sony shipped 0.5 million PlayStation 4 consoles for the quarter, which is down from 1.9 million for the same quarter a year ago. Lifetime PlayStation 4 shipments are currently at 116.5 million units.

There were a total of 63.6 million games sold on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 for the quarter. This is down 27.8 million from 91.4 million during the same period a year earlier.

There were 10.5 million first-party games sold across the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. This is down 8.2 million from 18.7 million first-party games sold a year ago.

The number of PlayStation Plus subscribers is now at 46.3 million, which is up 1.3 million from 45 million from the same quarter a year ago.

Sony's Game & Network Services Segment for the quarter ending June 30, 2021, reported revenue increased two percent year-over-year to 615.8 billion yen ($5.62 billion), while operating income dropped 32.6 percent to 83.3 billion yen ($0.76 billion).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles