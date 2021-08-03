Next Call Of Duty is a Cross-Gen Release, Still Planned for Q4 2021 - News

Activision President and COO Daniel Alegre in an earnings call with investors attended by VideoGamesChronicle said the next entry in the Call of Duty series will be a cross-generation release and it is still planned to launch in Q4 2021.

"Our teams remain hard at work on the next new premium Call of Duty release, planned for the fourth quarter," Alegre said. "From a setting that our fans know and love to an incredible amount of content in development including an extensive live ops schedule, we believe this release will be incredibly well received.

"In addition to launching a great seamless experience for both current and next-gen console players, we are focused on continuing to integrate Warzone and engaging our direct relationship with our player base through even deeper content integration between the premium and free experiences and substantial innovation coming within Warzone itself. Our teams cannot wait to unveil what we’ve been working on."

Activision President Rob Kostich added, "The studio itself has never been bigger or stronger, now with its teams in Foster City and Melbourne and also now in Toronto. And across all modes of play, across multiplayer, across campaign and across co-op, development is coming along really well and we’re going to be sharing those details with the community very soon.

"Content wise, it’s a really robust game at launch across all the modes, and the good news for us right now is, we’ve gotten farther ahead on our live ops planning for supporting the community post-launch, and the community should also expect that support to be very, very significant.

"We also have really exciting new plans for Warzone, which Raven is leading. Now together with our premium release, we have some really fun, and what I consider the most significant updates, planned for the community across both Warzone and premium as we head into the fall."

2021's game has been rumored to be titled Call of Duty: Vanguard, which will be set during World War II.

