PS5 Best-Selling Console in the UK in July, Nearly Outsold Every Other Platform Combined

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the UK in July, according to the head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring. Not only was the PS5 number one in sales it also nearly outsold the sales of all the other consoles combined.

"PS5 had another great month in the UK during July," said Dring. "It sold almost as many consoles as all the other platforms combined."

Dring added the Nintendo Switch was second best-selling console in the UK, followed by the Xbox Series X|S in third.

Switch sales have been pretty even throughout 2021 so far. Sales in July for the hybrid console are slightly up compared to June, are down compared to 2020, and is up compared to 2019. As he mentions pandemic comparisons are tricky.

"Switch has been pretty much doing the same numbers every month all year," said Dring. "Slightly up on June. No.2 overall. Down over 2020, but up over 2019. Pandemic comparisons make things tricky."

Dring added in the UK all three console makers have a decent sized audience, though Sony usually comes out on top. One exception was the PlayStation 4, which came in third place behind the Xbox 360 and Nintendo Wii.

"It’s the third biggest," added Dring about the sales for the Xbox Series X|S. "The thing with the UK, is that it’s a market where all 3 console makers have a decent audience. Sony typically comes out top, but they were third place during the PS3 era."

