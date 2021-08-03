Wreckfest and Carmageddon Collaboration Announced - News

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Bugbear Entertainment have announced a Carmageddon collaboration for Wreckfest. It adds two tracks and one car from Carmageddon to Wreckfest.

Read the details on the collaboration below:

Carmageddon and Wreckfest—a match made in hell! Wrecking your opponents and wrecking Zombies (and Zombie Cows!) in fast racing cars is what makes both games equally awesome, so it made all the sense in the world to combine them into one big event: The new Carmageddon Tournament, is coming to Wreckfest today and all platforms and completely free of charge. Players can take part in two different events on the famous Carmageddon tracks “Bleak City” and “Death Canyon,” and unlock the iconic “Eagle R” car from Carmageddon: Max Damage.

The Monthly Event: Carnage Accumulator

Set in “Bleak City,” players are free to roam the map and have three minutes to score as many points as possible by wrecking artificial intelligence cars and eliminating green-blooded zombies.

Weekly Events: Death Race

A number of racing events set in either Bleak City or Death Canyon, in which the players will race from checkpoint to checkpoint with the “Eagle R” and cause as much carnage as they can along the way by wrecking rivals and eliminating green-blooded zombies.

Wreckest is available now for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

